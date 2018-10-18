UPDATED (10 a.m. on 10/18/2018)

The Department of Water Supply reports that repairs are complete for the water line break in Waiakea and the system is refilling. Customers may notice air in the system and milky appearance that will clear as the system returns to normal. The water is safe and crews will continue to monitor the system.

UPDATED (9 a.m. on 10/18/2018)

This is a Civil Defense Waterline Break School Closure Update Message for 9 a.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018.

The Department of Water Supply reports a waterline break is affecting the area between Kilauea, Kinoole and Palai and Haihai St. in Hilo with low water pressure. Repairs are projected to be completed around mid-day.

The Department of Education reports school is closed today for the Waiakeawaena Elementary School. Teachers will remain on campus until all students are picked up.

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense School Closure message for 7 a.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018

The Department of Education reports school is closed today for the Waikeawaena Elementary School until further notice. Teachers will remain on campus until all students are picked up. Department of Water Supply reports a water outage between Kawailani and Haihai and are responding to determine the cause.

Have a safe day, this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

