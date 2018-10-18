MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 8, through October 14, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested nine (9) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 878 DUI arrests compared with 905 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 3 213 Puna 2 192 Ka’ū 0 19 Kona 4 363 South Kohala 0 69 North Kohala 0 9 Island Total 9 878

There have been 947 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,071 during the same period last year, a decrease of 11.6 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 25 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 4 percent for fatal crashes, and 3.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

