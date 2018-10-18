 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of October 8-14, 2018

October 18, 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 8, through October 14, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested nine (9) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 878 DUI arrests compared with 905 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 0 9
North Hilo 0 4
South Hilo 3 213
Puna 2 192
Ka’ū 0 19
Kona 4 363
South Kohala 0 69
North Kohala 0 9
Island Total 9 878

There have been 947 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,071 during the same period last year, a decrease of 11.6 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 25 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 4 percent for fatal crashes, and 3.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


