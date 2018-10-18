By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 5:16 p.m. alarm Thursday (Oct 18) to 277 Kaiulani Street in Hilo for a fatal tree-trimming accident.

Witnesses said the victim, a 46-year-old man, was up in a tree trimming when the cut tree accidentally struck him. When rescue crews arrived they found the victim suspended by cables about 30 feet above the ground. Crews used Chopper One to airlift and lower a Fire Rescue Specialist to the man. The specialist was able to free the victim from the cables and lowered him to the ground where medical personnel checked him and found no signs of life.

The scene was turned over to the police for further investigation, the fire dispatch report listed the cause of the death as an accident.

The site of the accident is undeveloped private property overgrown with vegetation and trees.

