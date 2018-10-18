MEDIA RELEASE

Starting October 23 through November 3, 2018, registered voters may visit any early walk-in voting location within their county to cast their ballot.

Election officials want to remind Hawaii residents that they may still register to vote at any early walk-in voting location in their county or at their assigned polling place on Election Day, November 6. To register and vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen, a Hawaii resident, and at least 18 years of age.

Voters may be asked to provide proof of identification. Acceptable forms of ID include a Hawaii driver’s license, Hawaii state ID, military ID, passport, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government-issued document showing name and address.

County of Hawaii

County of Hawaii Aupuni Center

Conference Room

101 Pauahi Street, Suite 1

Hilo, Hawaii 96720

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West Hawaii Civic Center

Community Room (Building G)

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Kailua Kona, Hawaii 96740

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Waimea Community Center

65-1260 Kawaihae Road

Kamuela, Hawaii 96743

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Pahala Community Center

96-1149 Kamani Street

Pahala, Hawaii 96777

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Closed 12 noon – 1 p.m.

County of Maui

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

395 Waena Place

Wailuku, Hawaii 96793

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mitchell Pauole Center

Conference Room

90 Ainoa Street

Kaunakakai, Hawaii 96748

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

County of Kauai

Historic County Annex Building

4386 Rice Street

Lihue, Hawaii 96766

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

City & County of Honolulu

Honolulu Hale

530 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kapolei Hale

Conference Rooms A – C

1000 Uluohia Street

Kapolei, Hawaii 96707

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To check your voter registration status, find your polling place, or view a sample of your ballot, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 453-VOTE (8683).

