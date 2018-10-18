MEDIA RELEASE
Starting October 23 through November 3, 2018, registered voters may visit any early walk-in voting location within their county to cast their ballot.
Election officials want to remind Hawaii residents that they may still register to vote at any early walk-in voting location in their county or at their assigned polling place on Election Day, November 6. To register and vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen, a Hawaii resident, and at least 18 years of age.
Voters may be asked to provide proof of identification. Acceptable forms of ID include a Hawaii driver’s license, Hawaii state ID, military ID, passport, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government-issued document showing name and address.
County of Hawaii
County of Hawaii Aupuni Center
Conference Room
101 Pauahi Street, Suite 1
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
West Hawaii Civic Center
Community Room (Building G)
74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway
Kailua Kona, Hawaii 96740
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Waimea Community Center
65-1260 Kawaihae Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 noon
Pahala Community Center
96-1149 Kamani Street
Pahala, Hawaii 96777
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Closed 12 noon – 1 p.m.
County of Maui
Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
395 Waena Place
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mitchell Pauole Center
Conference Room
90 Ainoa Street
Kaunakakai, Hawaii 96748
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
County of Kauai
Historic County Annex Building
4386 Rice Street
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
City & County of Honolulu
Honolulu Hale
530 South King Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Kapolei Hale
Conference Rooms A – C
1000 Uluohia Street
Kapolei, Hawaii 96707
Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
To check your voter registration status, find your polling place, or view a sample of your ballot, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 453-VOTE (8683).
