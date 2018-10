MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are seeking a Hilo couple wanted on outstanding warrants. Police are looking for Freddie Bacdad, described as 5’07”, 170 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair. Stacelynn Aiona is 4’11”, 126 pounds, brown eyes, and light brown dyed hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 808-961-3311, or the Hilo Warrant Section at 808-961-2311.

