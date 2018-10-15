MEDIA RELEASE

A 53-year-old Waikoloa man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday, (October 14) on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway just north of the 85-mile marker in Kailua-Kona.

He has been identified as Michael Shine.

Responding to a 7:15 a.m. call, police determined that a silver 2013 Dodge Caravan being operated by Shine had been traveling northbound on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway when it veered left crossing over the southbound lane of travel colliding with a guardrail off of the southbound shoulder of the roadway. Shine was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:38 a.m.

Police believe that speed and alcohol were not a factor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 26th traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.

