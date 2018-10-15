MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island Police are investigating a stabbing reported to have occurred at a home on Leilani Street in Hilo last night, (October 14), at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Police were called to the residence and learned that a 39-year-old male sustained multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, and arms. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for his wounds and is currently in stable condition.

Several hours later at about 10:35 p.m., officers arrested a suspect identified as 21-year-old Cohlby R. Espaniola, of Hilo, who remains in police custody at the Hilo cellblock while detectives continue their investigation.

The investigation has been classified as an attempted second-degree murder and is being conducted by detectives assigned to the department’s Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who may have any information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Kayne Keli’i at (808) 961-2378 or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

