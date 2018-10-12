MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park from Friday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 19, for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papaikou on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 at Pepeekeo from Friday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 19, for road repairs.

