MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in various Boards and Commissions. Members of most of these Boards and Commissions serve for staggered terms of five years, on a voluntary basis.

The following vacancies need to be filled:

Board of Appeals (1 position)

Board of Ethics (1 position)

Cultural Resource Commission (2 positions

Environmental Management Commission (Council Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, )

Fire Board of Appeals: (5 positions from any Council District), applicants shall have education/experience in the following areas: Engineering or architectural design; or Building code enforcement; or Fire department operations or fire code enforcement; or Fire protection contraction; or General contracting; or Legal

Fire Commission (Council District 3, 4, 6)

Game Management Advisory Commission (Council Districts 5)

Hāmākua CDP Action Committee (9 positions)

Kailua Village Design Commission (6 vacancies)

Ka‘ū CDP Action Committee (9 positions)

Kona CDP Action Committee (4 positions)

Liquor Commission (2, 8)

Liquor Adjudication Board (1 position)

Merit Appeals Board (2 positions)

Police Commission (Council Districts 1, 3 & 5)

Public Access Open Space Natural Resources Preservation (CD 3, 5)

Puna CDP Action Committee (2 positions)

Salary Commission (Council Districts 5 & 9)

Transportation Commission (Council Districts 3, 8, & 9)

Water Board (Council Districts 2, 5)

Windward Planning Commission (At-large – N. Hilo-Hāmākua)

For all Boards and Commission, travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawai’i, and may not hold any other public office.

The Mayor’s Office will fill the vacancies on Boards and Commissions from a list of applicants. Application forms are available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov/office-of…

For further information, please contact Rose Bautista, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, at 961-8211 or at rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov

