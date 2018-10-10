MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS IN THE KAWAIHAE INDUSTRIAL AREA ALONG MALUOKALANI STREET, MALUOKALANI PLACE, HONOKOA STREET, AND KALAEOLO STREET, KAWAIHAE; SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Maluokalani Street in the Kawaihae Industrial Area between the hours of 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil Jr., District Supervisor, at 887-3030.

DATE: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2018

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

