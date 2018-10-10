MEDIA RELEASE

The U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area and the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 will team-up at this year’s Waimea Fall Festival by bringing an MV-22B Osprey aircraft and tactical Army vehicles for the public to experience first-hand.

The Marine aviation squadron, known as the “Lucky Red Lions,” falls under the command of Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. The Army and Marines want the community to be informed on their respective missions, and what better way than to have a show and tell with their equipment.

The military displays will be available Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. as part of the Waimea Fall Festival at Waimea District Park.

The Marines will have on Display:

V-22B Osprey aircraft

Pohakuloa Training Area

U.S. Army Soldiers

Tactical wheeled vehicles

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



