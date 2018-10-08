 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of October 1-7, 2018

Posted on October 8, 2018.

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 1, through October 7, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-five (25) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 869 DUI arrests compared with 884 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 0 9
North Hilo 0 4
South Hilo 8 210
Puna 4 190
Ka’ū 0 19
Kona 13 359
South Kohala 0 69
North Kohala 0 9
Island Total 25 869

There have been 933 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,040 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.3 percent.

To date, there were 23 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 25 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 4.2 percent for fatal crashes, and 3.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


