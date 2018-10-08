MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of October 1, through October 7, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-five (25) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 869 DUI arrests compared with 884 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 8 210 Puna 4 190 Ka’ū 0 19 Kona 13 359 South Kohala 0 69 North Kohala 0 9 Island Total 25 869

There have been 933 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,040 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.3 percent.

To date, there were 23 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 25 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 4.2 percent for fatal crashes, and 3.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



