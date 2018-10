MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police report that 26-year-old Daniel Brooks, (with no permanent address), was arrested in downtown Hilo Saturday, (October 6), about 10:00 a.m., and charged by Juvenile Aid Section detectives at 1:00 p.m. with 4th-degree sexual assault.

Bail was set at $500 which he was unable to post.

Related post here.

