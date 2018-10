MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Pāhoa woman who has been missing since, (October 2).

Police are looking for Carolyn McNamara, also known as “Carolyn Sudano,” who was last seen in the Pāhoa area after the lava flow damaged the residence she was residing in.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lisa Ebesugawa at (808) 965-2716 or the Police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

