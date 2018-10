MEDIA RELEASE

Beginning Monday, October 8, placards to access Leilani Estates for residents and authorized personnel will be available from Hawaii County Council Member Eileen O’Hara’s office in Pāhoa on Mondays and Wednesdays ONLY, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members will be issuing the placards.

Ms. O’Hara’s office is located at 152879 Pahoa Village Road. Office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

