In partnership with the Smithsonian Channel, the Lyman Museum presents two free showings of the acclaimed documentary “Shark Girl” by divemaster and underwater filmmaker Madison Stewart, for whom nothing feels safer or more natural than diving straight into shark-infested waters. Growing up by Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, she has always treated these predators as family. But they are vanishing from our world, and because of their bad reputation, few people seem to care. This film follows Stewart on her mission to protect sharks, a battle that began when she put her studies on hold, grabbed a camera, and set out to save these extraordinary, misunderstood creatures. The film is being presented free of charge (donations most welcome, but not required) both on Monday evening, October 15, 7-8:30 p.m., and the following afternoon, Tuesday, October 16, 3-4:30 p.m.

The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated Lyman Museum showcases the natural and cultural history of Hawai‘i. Located in historic downtown Hilo at 276 Haili Street,

the Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (808) 935-5021 or visit www.lymanmuseum.org

