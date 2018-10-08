By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters answered a 7:12 p.m. alarm Sunday (Oct 7) to the intersection of Brookover Street and Aloha Court in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story structure on engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:55 p.m. and it was declared out at 9:30 p.m.

There were no injuries or cause reported by fire dispatch.

