Fire burns two-story structure in the Ainaloa area Sunday (Oct 7)

Posted on October 8, 2018. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters answered a 7:12 p.m. alarm Sunday (Oct 7) to the intersection of Brookover Street and Aloha Court in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story structure on engulfed in flames. Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:55 p.m. and it was declared out at 9:30 p.m.

There were no injuries or cause reported by fire dispatch.


One Response to “Fire burns two-story structure in the Ainaloa area Sunday (Oct 7)”

  1. Rhonda says:
    October 8, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    They reported no injuries but someone posted on facebook,had 5 dogs in the house that they heard crying and could not save themI’m just so sad and mad that someone so evil can do that! Rest in Peace Poor Fur Babies

