By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7:46 p.m. alarm Sunday (Oct 7) to 82-1099 Kinue Road in Kona for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a 400 square-foot single-story coffee roasting shack and 600 square-foot coffee drying platform engulfed in flames with the fire threatening to spread to the home next door. Firefighters had a difficult time accessing the fire scene and getting water to the fight it. Crews had the fire under control by 9:10 p.m. and it was declared out at 10:06 p.m.

There were no injuries in the blaze which caused some damage to the home from the flames. The owner of the coffee operation was in the home next to the burning structure and was unsure of how and where the fire started as it was widespread before he noticed it and called the fire department.

The loss in the fire was reported to be $5,000 with $300,000 saved.

