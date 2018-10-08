MEDIA RELEASE

KOHALA COAST, Hawai‘i Island—Waikoloa Beach Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Hanna Bree as Marketing & Special Events Manager for Queens’ MarketPlace and Waikoloa Beach Resort.

“Hanna is a great addition to our team,” said Vice President Resort Operations Scott Head. “She has local, national and international experience in marketing, events, business development, and strategic planning. With her help, we can continue to evolve our focus on digital marketing, and to produce and improve our schedule of special events that the community loves.”

Bree earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The George Washington University, focused in Marketing and International Business. In 2014, she came to North Kohala, where her mother is a third-generation kama‘āina, and worked as Business Development Specialist for the Kohala Center.

From her new position, Bree will oversee the resort’s marketing plans, along with weekly activities, and large-scale events for holiday and cultural celebrations. Events are generally complimentary, family-friendly, and well-attended by visitors as well as residents.

“I am very happy to be on board as we head into the holiday season,” said Bree. “Queens’ MarketPlace produces some of the most exciting events on the Kohala Coast. We have good, solid roots in the community, and I’m proud to be part of that—and I hope to help exceed expectations going forward.”

Waikoloa Beach Resort is a complete destination resort that encompasses two championship golf courses, two upscale hotels, and numerous luxury condominiums, timeshares and vacation home properties. The Resort also includes award-winning Queens’ MarketPlace and Kings’ Shops, offering a wide variety of shopping opportunities, services, and dining experiences, plus weekly free entertainment and cultural programs. For more information visit www.WaikoloaBeachResort.com or call (808) 886-8822.

