— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO/KAU (24/7 CLOSURE)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for road repairs due to volcanic activity.

2) VOLCANO/KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29, south of the Volcano National Park entrance, on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs due to volcanic activity.

3) VOLCANO/KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 32 near the Namakani Paio Camp Ground in Volcano National Park, on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs due to volcanic activity.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK + 24/7 CLOSURE FROM MONDAY, OCT. 8)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 in Pepeekeo on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

24/7 closure of the Hilo-bound lane of Hawaii Belt Road at Mile Marker 11 with alternating traffic control begins Monday, Oct. 8, and is expected to run through Friday, Oct. 12. Lane closures in this are for road repairs and installation of a subsurface drainage system. Additional closures for the drainage installation are expected.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK + WEEKDAY)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 7.1 in Papaikou (between on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for installation of a retaining wall.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Bay Front Highway/Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Oct. 8, through Friday, Oct. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

