MEDIA RELEASE

HVO/USGS Volcanic Activity Notice

Volcano: Kilauea (VNUM #332010)

Current Volcano Alert Level: ADVISORY

Previous Volcano Alert Level: WATCH

Current Aviation Color Code: YELLOW

Previous Aviation Color Code: ORANGE

Issued: Friday, October 5, 2018, 8:47 AM HST

Source:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Notice Number:

Location: N 19 deg 25 min W 155 deg 17 min

Elevation: 4091 ft (1247 m)

Area:

Hawaii Volcanic Activity Summary: It has been 30 days since lava has been active at the surface of Kilauea Volcano. HVO monitoring shows low rates of seismicity, steady, relatively low rates of deformation across the volcano, and only minor gas emission at the summit and East Rift Zone (ERZ). These observations indicate that resumption of eruption or summit collapse is unlikely in the near-term.

Accordingly, HVO is lowering the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from WATCH to ADVISORY. This means volcanic activity has decreased significantly but continues to be closely monitored for renewed activity. The Aviation Color Code is also being lowered from ORANGE to YELLOW.

Hazards are still present in the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) eruption area and at the Kilauea summit. Residents and visitors near recently active fissures and lava flows should stay informed, heed Hawaii County Civil Defense warnings, and be prepared, if necessary, to self-evacuate in the unlikely event of renewed activity. Please note that Hawaii County maintains a closure of the entire flow field and the vents and prohibits access to the area unless authorized through Civil Defense.

Residents are also advised of continuing hazardous conditions described below.

For definitions of USGS Volcano Alert Levels and Aviation Color Codes, see: volcanoes.usgs.gov/vhp/about_a…

