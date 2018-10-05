MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i— U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps units from Oahu are scheduled to conduct various types of training here in October that will require equipment be convoyed to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) from Kawaihae Harbor and Kona International Airport.

Convoys are scheduled, Oct. 4-11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; please note, times and dates are subject to change.

We appreciate the understanding and continued support of Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise, training or convoys, contact the Community Liaison, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi….

