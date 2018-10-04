A close up comparison of the fissure 8 area in Leilani Estates subdivision. Leilani Avenue runs right-left (east-west) through the center of the images. On the right side, the crater within the fissure 8 cone is visible. The fissure 8 lava channel extends north from the cone. For a map of the 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption fissures and surrounding area, see the HVO web site: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…

This comparison shows before and after images in the area of Lanipuna Gardens subdivision. Pohoiki Road runs left to right through the center of the image. The Puna Geothermal Ventures site is in the upper left portion of the image. For a map of the 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption fissures and surrounding area, see the HVO web site: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…

This comparison shows the area of Kapoho before and after. Kapoho Crater is in the left portion of the image. Lava filled much of the crater, including the small nested crater that contained Green Lake. The Kapoho Beach Lots subdivision is in the right side of the image, north of Kapoho Bay, and was completely covered by the fissure 8 lava flow. Vacationland Hawai‘i, in the lower right corner of the image, was also completely covered, along with the adjacent tide pools. Kapoho Farm Lots, near the center of the image, is also beneath the flow. For a map of the 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption fissures and surrounding area, see the HVO web site: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…



Time-lapse movie of a research camera positioned northeast of the Fissure 8 cone, looking into the crater. September 27-October 4, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Thermal camera 1 time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) September 27-October 4, 2018. Images courtesy HDOT



Thermal camera 2 time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) September 27-October 4, 2018. Images courtesy HDOT

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

At Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) and summit, seismicity and ground deformation remain low. Active lava has not been seen within the fissure 8 cone since September 5, and the high rates of seismicity and deflationary deformation at the summit stopped abruptly on August 4. Hazardous conditions still exist at both the LERZ and summit. Residents in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…).

No collapses at Puʻu ʻŌʻō have been observed during the past week.

The combined sulfur dioxide emission rates at Kīlauea’s summit, Puʻu ʻŌʻō, and lower East Rift Zone is less than 300 tonnes per day—lower than at any time since late 2007.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL (volcanoes.usgs.gov/vhp/about_a…).

HVO continues to closely monitor both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa and will report any significant changes on either volcano. Daily Kīlauea updates are posted at volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…. Monthly Mauna Loa updates are posted at volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/m….

Three earthquakes with three or more felt reports occurred in the Hawaiian Islands this past week: a magnitude-3.1 quake 28 km (17 mi) west of Pepe‘ekeo at 19 km (12 mi) depth on October 1 at 12:05 p.m. HST; a magnitude-3.4 quake 21 km (13 mi) east-northeast of Hōnaunau at 5 km (3 mi) depth on September 30 at 10:46 a.m. HST; and a magnitude-4.0 quake 11 km (7 mi) south-southeast of Kapa‘au at 22 km (14 mi) depth on September 28 at 12:05 a.m. HST. Small aftershocks from the May 4, 2018, magnitude-6.9 earthquake are still being generated on faults located on Kīlauea’s south flank.

