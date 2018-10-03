MEDIA RELEASE

The U.S. Department of Education (US Ed) has awarded the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa an estimated $624,000 in new funding for its Title VI Language Resource Center in the Center for Language and Technology. This is the eighth four-year grant awarded, bringing the total funding to more than $10 million to UH Mānoa’s National Foreign Language Resource Center (NFLRC), the only language resource center to receive continuous US Ed funding since its inception in 1990.

“We are incredibly proud of the outstanding work that the Center for Language and Technology team does each year through the NFLRC grant,” said Laura Lyons, interim dean of the College of Languages, Linguistics & Literature. “They truly lead the field and nation in providing cutting-edge technological and pedagogical resources for the teaching of world languages.”

NFLRC projects for the next four-year cycle include: professional learning activities and materials for world language teachers on blended learning, online language learning pedagogy, and project-based language learning. The center sponsors activities that include hosting professional conferences and events, and supporting three open refereed professional journals

All NFLRC projects and activities have a strong focus on the needs of the less-commonly taught languages, particularly the languages of the Asia-Pacific region. The NFLRC team includes Director Julio Rodríguez and Associate Director Ruslan Suvorov.

