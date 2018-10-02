MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. Ige has signed a fourth supplementary proclamation to support Hawai‘i Island’s recovery from Kilauea Volcano’s lava flows and activity.

This fourth supplementary proclamation once again extends the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of Hawai‘i county residents. The proclamation also supports the state’s effort to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses that were caused by the lava flows and volcanic activity.

Gov. Ige signed the initial emergency proclamation on May 3, the day the latest Kilauea eruption began. The first supplementary proclamation was issued on May 9, the second supplementary proclamation was signed on June 5, and the third on Aug. 3.

The fourth supplementary proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period until Dec. 1, 2018.

