MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department Community Policing Section invites you to join them for “Coffee with a Cop,” tomorrow, Wednesday, (October 3).

“Coffee with a Cop,” encourages the community to ‘sit down and talk story’ with their police officers over a cup of coffee, to foster better relationships and for the community to get to know the officers. Topics of conversation range from personal stories to issues in neighborhoods. There is no agenda, and the event is casual.

Join us at these island locations:

Starbucks at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo from 8-10 a.m.

Starbucks at the Waikoloa Village Shopping Center, located at the Queen’s Market Place, from 8:45 a.m. until 12 noon.

TEX Drive-In, 45-690 Pakalana Street, Honokaʻa from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Starbucks at the Target Store in Kona from 8-10 a.m.

For questions or to get more information, contact Officer William Vickery at (808) 326-4646 ext. 259

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



