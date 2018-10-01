MEDIA RELEASE

A 51-year-old Waikoloa man died following a two-vehicle collision Friday evening, (September 28), in Kailua-Kona.

He has been identified as Raymond Mata, Jr.

Responding to a 9:55 p.m. call, police determined that a brown 2015 Toyota pickup truck being operated by a 38-year-old Keauhou woman was traveling southbound on Ali’i Drive when her pickup truck was rear-ended by a tan 1999 Toyota pickup truck being operated by Mata, who was also traveling southbound on Ali’i Drive. The pickup truck being operated by Mata then struck head-on with a utility pole and stone wall. Mata was unresponsive on the scene and was later transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m, (Saturday).

Police believe that inattention and speed were factors in this collision, but it is not immediately known if alcohol was a factor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 24th traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



