MEDIA RELEASE

Thursdays, October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018

Hawaiian Language Classes- 1:00- 4:30 PM

FREE, easy Hawaiian language classes sponsored by the library! Designed for adults & seniors. Learn Hawaiian chants/oli, songs and prayers. Instructor Puakea Sun has 8 years experience teaching Hawaiian at Kamana Senior Center. It is recommended that students have some experience with the Hawaiian language. Program size is limited. RSVP required. To register email: lesmeri.puakea@gmail.com

Beginner 2 Class: Thursdays, 1:00- 2:30 PM

Intermediate Class: Thursdays, 3:00- 4:30 PM

Hilo Public Library, Program Room

Basic Computer Classes

Recurring, every other Thursday, October 4 & 18, 2018

2:00- 3:30 PM

Join us at the library for a hands-on basic computer class. Interested in signing up for email, or creating a document? Need to troubleshoot common computer problems? Sessions are repeated, so please sign up for another session if you need more assistance. Learn how to use a computer more effectively to improve your life in the digital age. Registration required. Limited to 6 students per session. Call the library or visit the Reference Desk to register.

Chess Club

Recurring, every Saturday, October 6, 13, 20, & 27, 2018

9:00 AM- 1:00 PM

Stop by to play chess with a friend. Chess sets are provided by Hilo Public Library.

Foster Care Information Session

Saturday, October 6, 2018

2:00- 4:00 PM

An information session to learn more about Foster Care through the State of Hawaii Department of Humans Services, Child Welfare Services. CWS serves children of all ages from infants to adolescents who need a safe home due to abuse and/or neglect. If you’ve ever thought about opening your home to a child in need, this is the perfect opportunity to come and learn. Presented by the Partners in Development Foundation, Hui Ho`omalu.

Big Island Kokua Services

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

11:00 AM- 1:00 PM

A representative will be available to help individuals and families sign-up for Med-QUEST assistance.

Safe & Secure – Protect Yourself on the Internet

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

5:30- 6:30 PM

Do you practice good cyber hygiene? Throughout October, cyber security professionals from the International Security Consortium (ISC) will be visiting public libraries statewide to share best practices on keeping you and your identity safe on the Internet. At this one-hour presentation, a cyber expert will discuss malware protection, passwords, wifi usage, online shopping and banking, scams, safe email habits, phishing, data backup, and social media. This program will also include a question & answer session.

‘Ohana Lehua Bonsai Club

Saturday, October 13, 2018

9:00 AM- 3:00 PM

Come to the library to view the Bonsai show or take a class. Show will run from 9 am to 3 pm. The scheduled classes are as follows. Space is limited and sign-up is necessary. To register for classes, visit or call the Reference Desk at (808) 933-8890. Beginner Class: 9:30-10:30 am. Plant will be provided. Returning students: 1:00-2:00 pm. You must bring your plant from home.

Book Talk- I’ve Decided to Live 120 Years

Friday, October 19, 2018

2:00 PM- 3:00 PM

Join us for a discussion of the book, I’ve Decided to Live 120 Years. Presenter Karen Hirai will share information about SEED (Stress, Emotion, Exercise, and Diet) along with healthy living tips mentioned in the book. Karen is a yoga instructor with experience working in senior living centers, recreation centers, and schools.

Gain clarity on the direction your life’s been heading

Figure out what is truly important to you

Create a clear plan on how to live from now on

Gain insight into what a spiritual life feels like

Learn how to be strong physically, emotionally, and mentally (book description from publisher).

United Healthcare Medicare Plan Seminar

Saturday, October 20, 2018

9:00 AM- 1:00 PM

Please join us for an informational seminar about the 2019 United Healthcare Medicare plan. Insurance agents from Financial Benefits Insurance HI will give an overview on the details of Medicare and will be on hand to answer any questions. Targeted for those 65 and over, but open to all.

Adult Wire Jewelry Class with Alex Middleton

Saturday, October 20, 2018

12:00- 2:00 PM

Learn to make your own wire jewelry with Alex Middleton. Tools and supplies will be provided, and sign-up is required at the Reference Desk. Limited seating of 10 participants. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Friends of the Hilo Public Library Book Sale:

***Preview Night For Members: Wednesday, October 24th- 5:00-6:30 PM. (Become a member at the door for $10.00)

Thursday, October 25th- 9:00 AM- 4:30 PM

Friday, October 26th- 10:00 AM- 4:30 PM

Saturday, October 27th- 9:00 AM- 4:30 PM

Hilo Wire Club with Alex Middleton

Saturday, October 27, 2018

12:00- 2:00 PM

Join us at Hilo Wire Club! We will create wire jewelry, explore wire art, exchange ideas, learn beyond the basics, and have fun. Tools and basic supplies are provided. Basic experience with pliers is required, or if you attended one of Alex’s Wire Jewelry classes. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Registration required, please call the Reference Desk.

All programs are subject to change. If you require an auxiliary aid or accommodation due to a disability, please contact the library at least 7 days before the program date. Please let us know if you no longer wish to receive emails from us. Mahalo for your continued support. We hope to see you soon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



