Hawaii, HI, October 1- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.99/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.5 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.87/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on October 1 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.41/g in 2017, $2.82/g in 2016, $2.88/g in 2015, $4.20/g in 2014 and $4.23/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 58.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 33.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.31/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

Anchorage- $3.18/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.

Honolulu- $3.63/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.62/g.

“Overarching concern over tightening global oil supplies, in advance of U.S. trade sanctions on Iran, have helped WTI rise $2.47 a barrel in just the past week, while Brent crude oil picked up nearly $4 in value to achieve thresholds not seen since November, 2014,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Looking ahead, the squeeze in global supplies will almost certainly put gasoline prices under pressure and provide a strong basis for further increases at the pumps at a time when drivers are accustomed to seeing prices soften. Short of producing countries suddenly finding a million spare barrels of oil over the month of October, drivers should brace for even higher prices over the next several weeks.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

