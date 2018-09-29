MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture, guided hikes, After Dark in the Park talks, and other programs throughout October.

Park programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark the calendar for these upcoming events and watch out for any new programs being added that may not be on this list:

͑Ike Hana No ͑ Eau. Come join us for cultural demonstrations and activities each Saturday throughout the month of October. These are free programs and supplies will be provided.

When: Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

Kahuku Orientation Talk. Come meet with a ranger.

When: Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday -10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays- 10:30

Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

Guided Hikes. Come explore your park with a ranger and discover an ever changing landscape, learn about the Hawaiian culture, and understand the ecosystem around you. Bring sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection, and a snack is recommended. www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit…

When: Every Saturday and Sunday – 9:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Enter the Kahuku unit of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on the mauka (uphill) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, and meet near the parking area.

Coffee Talk at Kahuku. How did people get to Hawaii? Many cultural groups across the broad Pacific were known for transporting themselves, plants, animals, and their culture in ocean-going canoes, often across great distances. A spectacular example of the Polynesian double hulled canoe is still crafted and used today. Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa will share his knowledge and experience of these marvelous canoes.

Coffee Talk at Kahuku is an opportunity to get to know your park and your neighbors, and join an informal conversation on a wide variety of topics on the last Friday of every month. Coffee, tea, and pastries will be available for purchase.

When: Friday Oct. 26 – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Kahuku Visitor Center

͑ Ike Hana No ͑ Eau. ‘Ai pono – healthy eating. Come and visit Aunty Edna Baldado as she discusses eating and living healthier with native Hawaiian foods like kalo (taro) the staple of Hawaiians, uala (sweet potato) and ulu (breadfruit).

When: Wed. Oct. 17 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center

After Dark in the Park. Join Martha Noyes, Author of Then There Were None. For, Woven Strands and Braided Cords: Philosophy and Metaphysics in Precontact Hawaiian Astronomy Hawai’iʻs precontact cultural astronomy was complex, with mulitple strands of information braided and woven into an elaborate web of knowledge. Among the braided strands that make up this web are philosophical and metaphysical insights, recognitions, and perceptions represented by celestial objects. This presentation addresses essential elements of Hawaiian philosophy and metaphysics embedded in precontact Hawaiian cultural astronomy.

When: Tues., Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

͑ Ike Hana No ͑ Eau. Pāʻani. Makahiki season is the ancient Hawaiian New Year festival. It is celebrated in three phases. One phase involves playing games. Come join Amy Ka’awaloa as she shares her knowledge of these events and the importance to the culture.

When: Wed. Oct. 31 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center

-NPS-

For the park’s event calendar: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit…

