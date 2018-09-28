 

   

Hilo robbery suspect uses pepper spray on woman in store

Hawaiʻi Island Police report a robbery at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, (September 28), on Hinano Street in Hilo

A woman clerk was reportedly sprayed with pepper-spray by a male suspect who had taken a money bag from her store. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves with a black mask covering his face.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. If you have any information on his whereabouts or the incident, please call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.


