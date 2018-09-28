MEDIA RELEASE

A free Surf Camp for children with disabilities will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo.

Now in its eighth year, Surfers Healing (Hawai‘i Island Chapter) provides disabled children and their families with the unique experience of surfing with professionals under supervised conditions. Knowledgeable surfing instructors, surfboards and U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vests will be available at no charge. Complimentary drinks, snacks, and lunches will be offered to participating children and their families.

Surfers Healing is a national organization started 21 years ago in California to share the joy of surfing with the less fortunate. Surfers Healing Hawai‘i Island Chapter is sponsoring this drug, alcohol and tobacco-free event. Additional support is being provided through a partnership with the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation, Rotary Club of South Hilo and The Eddie Aikau Foundation.

An estimated 300 people, including approximately 100 keiki, are expected to participate in the Hilo camp. Surfers Healing Camps are held throughout the world, providing more than 3,000 children annually with the opportunity to try surfing.

To register your child and learn more about the camp, please visit www.surfershealing.org. Space is limited.

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at 961-8740.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



