MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the Carvalho Park Baseball Field and three of the Hilo Bayfront parks have reopened for recreational use as of September 28, 2018.

Meanwhile, the County is working diligently to repair and open the Hilo Bayfront Soccer Fields. Once they are repaired and safe for use, the public will be notified and those fields will re-open.

These recreational fields were closed due to damage caused by Hurricane Lane in late August.

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at 961-8740

