MEDIA RELEASE
Job seekers are invited to attend a Job Fair and Job Readiness Workshop, sponsored by the American Job Center Hawai’i.
The Job Readiness Workshop: Assists participants to prepare for the job fair by offering guidance on resume writing, interviewing skills, properly completing an application and instruction on dressing for success.
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale
The Job Fair: Island-wide businesses looking for employees to fill vacancies. Participants should come prepared with resumes and in professional attire, as interviews may be done on site.
Thursday, October 25, 2018
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Edith Kanakaʻole Tennis Stadium
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, please call Office of Housing and Community Development at 961-8379.
