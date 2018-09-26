MEDIA RELEASE

On, (September 25), Detectives of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section, (JAS), in collaboration with Vice, executed a Search Warrant to a property on the 65-1300 block of Paepuu Place in Kamuela.

During the search, Officers arrested and charged a juvenile male wanted on an outstanding APB and Bench Warrant.

Two adults were also taken into custody. 48-year-old Felicia Bissell was arrested and charged for Custodial Interference in the second-degree, Allowing Unlicensed Driver to Operate a Motor Vehicle, Hindering Prosecution in the second-degree, and False Reporting Accident. The other adult male, Justin Murray, was arrested and released pending investigation for unrelated drug offenses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



