MEDIA RELEASE

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, identified as 39-year-old Robyn Jean Spotts of Hilo. She is described as Caucasian, 6-feet tall, weighs 265 pounds, blue eyes, dyed blonde hair, and a fair complexion.

Spotts was last seen on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at about 3 p.m. and wearing a dress with horizontal black and white stripes. She is known to frequent the Hilo area.

Spotts has a condition that requires medication.

Instructions:

If Robyn Jean Spotts is seen, please contact police at the non-emergency number of (808) 935-3311.

