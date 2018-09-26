By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 10:15 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Sept 25) to upper Napoopoo Road in Kona for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a 600 square-foot garage/studio space engulfed in flames. Napoopoo Road was closed during firefighting operations. Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:40 p.m. and it was declared out at 10:55 p.m. There were no occupants in the structure, no injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to that single structure. The loss was estimated to be worth $30,000.

No cause of the fire was reported but a fire inspector was on scene.

