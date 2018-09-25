MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 17, through September 23, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 835 DUI arrests compared with 844 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 5 198 Puna 7 184 Ka’ū 0 19 Kona 11 343 South Kohala 1 69 North Kohala 0 9 Island Total 24 835

There have been 901 major accidents so far this year compared with 983 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.3 percent.

To date, there were 21 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5 percent for fatal crashes, and 11.5 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

