Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in a Theft of a Motor Vehicle investigation that occurred on, (September 23), in the Keaukaha area.

It was reported that in the early morning hours, an unknown person entered the parking lot of an apartment building on the 300 block of Kalanianaole Street in Hilo, and removed a vehicle without permission.

The alleged suspect is described as being in their early to mid-20’s, dark complexion, and having a slim to medium build. The person was observed on surveillance camera wearing a red shirt, red hat, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes, and a gray colored backpack.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case or the identity of the person depicted, is asked to call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Chester Franco at (808) 961-2213.

