Jessica Ferracane, Public Affairs Specialist, talks about the changes at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park during its 134-day closure due to the damage from Kilauea’s activity. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Park Rangers raise the flags outside Kilauea Visitors Center on the first day of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park being reopened after 134-days of closure due to the seismic damage due to Kilauea Volcano’s activity. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Park Rangers raise the flags outside Kilauea Visitors Center on the first day of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park being reopened after 134-days of closure due to the seismic damage due to Kilauea Volcano’s activity. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 The first visitors in the doors at the Kilauea Visitors Center at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on reopening day Saturday (Sept 22). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Staff at the Kilauea Visitors Center answer questions on the reopening day of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Staff at the Kilauea Visitors Center answer questions on the reopening day of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 There are areas still closed at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park due to seismic damage during the Kilauea Volcano activity. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 The collapsed crater of Kilauea Caldera with large cracks along the edge of the collapsed area from the explosive earthquake events at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 The collapsed crater of Kilauea Caldera from the explosive earthquake events at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 A visitor at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park gets a photo of the expansive crater at Kilauea Caldera. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 The collapsed crater of Kilauea Caldera from the explosive earthquake events at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Volcano House has reopened along with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Saturday (Sept 22). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Park Rangers on horseback at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Crater Rim Drive is closed just beyond the Steam Vents due to earthquake damage from the Kilauea Eruption. The Jagger Museum is closed. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Crowded parking at the Steam Vents of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on their reopening day Saturday (Sept 22). Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Visitors walk along the ‘Iliahi Trail along the rim of Kilauea Caldera. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7 Visitors stand at the steaming bluff overlooking Kilauea Caldera. Photography by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – Smiling rangers, beautiful weather, and drinking water welcomed visitors back into Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park today, which closed May 11 after unprecedented volcanic activity threatened public safety and damaged park roads, waterlines, buildings and trails.

Park rangers turned off the Park Closed sign on Highway 11 and replaced it with a new message: Welcome Back/Park Open. Rangers were able to open the park several hours ahead of schedule and the first vehicle – local Hilo residents – came in at 7 a.m. Although an official count wasn’t immediately available, an estimated several thousand people enjoyed the park under blue skies and cool tradewinds today.

Visitors were pleasantly surprised that drinking water had been restored in time for the reopening, thanks to members of the park’s Facilities Maintenance team who have worked diligently to repair pipes and the water system. In addition, Clyde the mule and ‘Ōhi‘a, a part quarter horse, greeted visitors.

“It was a picture-perfect day and our hearts are filled with joy to see our visitors and community return to their park,” said Park Superintendent Cindy Orlando. “We thank everyone for their patience, support and understanding during the last 134 days,” she said. Orlando assisted visitors near the Hōlei Sea Arch while other staff roved the park and interacted with visitors who were ecstatic the park is open.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park now resumes its normal 24-hour a day operation. Saturday was National Public Lands Day, a fee-free day, and entrance fees will go into effect Sunday. Parts of the park remain closed until further damage assessments and repairs can be made.

For more information and a map of what is open in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and to learn about the new hazards including sink holes and earth cracks created by tens of thousands of earthquakes that preceded the opening, visit the park website: www.nps.gov/havo/closed_areas…..

