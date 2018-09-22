MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 7 and 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

2) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 2 and 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 7.1 at Papaikou on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

4) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 at Pepeekeo on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PAHOA

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

