— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 7 and 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

