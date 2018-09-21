 

   

Hawaii Island lane closures for September 21-23, 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)
Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 7 and 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.


