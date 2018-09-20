MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is pleased to announce the opening of the Pit Crater Trail on Saturday, September 22, on National Public Lands Day.

A hike to the forested pit crater is a window into the past and a vision of the future for the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. From the crater’s rim, visitors can look down into a rare native forest refuge protected within the sheer walls of the pit.

“We are excited to continue expanding visitor options,” said Superintendent Cindy Orlando. “The Pit Crater Trail is a great opportunity to experience many of Kahuku’s most fascinating resources.”

The Pit Crater trail is an arduous 4.75 miles long and takes roughly 2.5 – 3 hours round trip to hike with significant elevation change.

Helpful tips for your hike:

Bring at least 3-4 quarts of water

Wear sturdy hiking boots

Bring a hat and sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun

Be sure to use the ROD (rapid ohia death) decontamination station at the beginning of the trail, this helps prevent the spread of potential fungus spores.

Also, make sure to close all gates behind you while hiking the trail. By closing the gates you are helping to prevent the spread of invasive ungulates into the upper section of the park.

Kahuku is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and remains free of charge.

