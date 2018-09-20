MEDIA RELEASE

Flooding is one of the major natural disasters in the United States. The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Insurance Division, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Hawai‘i County invite property owners and renters to an important educational meeting, in Hilo and in Kona, on the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and common misconceptions regarding various insurance coverages. FEMA Flood Insurance Specialist, Kathy Graf, and DCCA Insurance Division, Education Specialist, Chanel Honda will conduct a formal presentation each night at 6 p.m.

DLNR will be available to assist interested individuals in viewing FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) utilizing the Hawai‘i Flood Hazard Assessment Tool (gis.hawaiinfip.org/fhat/). FIRMs can help residents make informed decisions about flood insurance options and flood protection measures.

Hawai‘i County personnel will help property owners understand the building permit process for repairs or new construction in a Special Flood Hazard Area.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Aupuni Center Conference Room

101 Pauahi Street, Suite 1

Hilo, Hawai‘i

and

Thursday, September 27, 2018, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Community Meeting Hale

Building G

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i

For more information call Hawai‘i County, Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (808) 961-8327 or email dpweng@hawaiicounty.gov

