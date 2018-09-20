MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Carvalho Park Pavilion and Pi‘ihonua Gymnasium, located at 850 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, will reopen on Friday, September 21, 2018.

The baseball field and playground area will remain closed until further notice as we repair the damage caused by Hurricane Lane. Once these facilities are repaired and safe for use, the public will be notified, and the facilities will reopen.

The department is working diligently to assess the damage at all parks and recreational facilities, and thanks park users and the general public for their patience.

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at 961-8740.

