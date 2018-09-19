MEDIA RELEASE

On, (September 17), at approximately 12:25 a.m., a hotel security guard responding to a loud noise complaint made contact with the occupants of a black S.U.V. in the hotel’s parking lot. The four occupants of the S.U.V. got into a verbal confrontation, which then escalated into three of the occupants in the vehicle physically assaulting the security guard who was seated in the hotel’s security golf cart, pulling him from the vehicle onto the parking lot driveway, where the three alternated punching and kicking him, even after it appeared he was unconscious.

Kona Patrol officers responding to the scene located an arrested the four individuals; identified as Wesley Samoa, Lama Lauvao, Natisha Tautalatasi, and Mahealani Kanehailua.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was medivac to Queen Medical Center in critical condition.

On, (September 18), Wesley Samoa, Lama Lauvao and Natisha Tautalatasi were charged with (Attempted) Murder-2 and bail was set at $250,000.00 each.

