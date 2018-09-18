 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of September 10-16, 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 10, through September 16, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 811 DUI arrests compared with 821 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District   Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	2	      9
North Hilo	1	      4
South Hilo	8	    193
Puna    	3	    177
Ka‘ū    	1	     19
Kona           11	    332
South Kohala	1	     68
North Kohala	1	      9
Island Total   28	    811

There have been 884 major accidents so far this year compared with 955 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.4 percent.

To date, there were 20 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 22 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 16.7 percent for fatal crashes, and 15.4 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


