A 28-year-old Ocean View man died following a two-vehicle collision Sunday, (September 16), in Ocean View near the 83-mile marker of Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Highway 11.

He has been identified as Devin Miles.

Responding to a 11:22 a.m. call, police determined that a silver 2007 Toyota pickup truck being operated by a 62-year-old Holualoa man was attempting to make a left turn into a private road located off of the northbound lane of travel from the southbound shoulder of Highway 11 when he was broadsided by a blue 2009 Honda motorcycle being operated by Miles who was traveling southbound on Highway 11. The operator of the Toyota pickup truck was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained from the collision. Miles was also transported to the Kona Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 22nd traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.

