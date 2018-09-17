MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police have arrested four individuals in connection with an early morning assault in Kona.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Monday, (September 17), patrol officers responded to a report of an assault at a hotel located at the 75-5000 block of Palani Road in Kailua-Kona.

Responding officers arriving at the hotel observed a 63-year-old man lying on the ground in the parking lot. Through a preliminary investigation, it was learned that the man had confronted individuals in a vehicle while in the hotel parking lot regarding loud music which was being played from a sports utility vehicle.

Officers at the scene determined that a confrontation occurred between the victim and the occupants of the vehicle and the victim was assaulted by three individuals. The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition.

All four occupants were subsequently arrested and taken to the Kona Police cellblock while detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section continued their investigation into the assault.

The suspects arrested for the assault are identified as 30-year-old Wesley Samoa of Kona, 30-year-old Lama Lauvao and 41-year-old Natisha Tautalatasi, both of Honolulu. 33-year-old Mahealani Kanehailua of Kona was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Detective David Matsushima at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224 or via email at david.matsushima@hawaiicounty…., or call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



