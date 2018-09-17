MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old Hilo man reported missing.

Ryan Buckley was last seen just after midnight, Thursday morning, (June 28), in the vicinity of Amau Road in the upper Kaūmana area.

He has a medical condition that requires medication.

Buckley is described as 5-feet-7-inches, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, a shaved head, with a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark colored pants. He also has a large tattoo depicting two revolvers on his chest.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuck Loy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



